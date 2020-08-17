Advertisement

More sunshine for Southcentral, more rain for Southeast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine stuck around through Sunday across Anchorage. Temperatures warmed into the mid 76 but not anywhere near the record of 81 degrees set in 2004. Most of Southcentral will see more sun for Monday but the clouds creep back in Tuesday night.

Rain will continue for the Panhandle and there is a Flood Advisory for Ward Lake in Southeast. The area has received 1-3 inches of rain in the past 24-hours and another inch is expected through noon Monday. The National Weather Service says they’ve received reports of minor flooding on trails and low lying areas around the lake.

