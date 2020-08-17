Our work week starts off with more sun and 70′s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly cloudy on Monday with light winds and a high of 71 degrees. Monday night we drop down to 54 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies while our light winds increase to 10-15 mph out of the east. Along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations winds will increase to 15-30 mph from out of the southeast. Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 69 degrees. Afternoon winds could be around 20 mph for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Tuesday night we drop down to 52 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 68 degrees on Wednesday.

After seeing record breaking temperatures and lots of sunshine our weather pattern slowly starts to change on Monday. Low pressure systems in the Gulf start to move closer to Southcentral increasing cloud cover as well as chances for rain. Rain chances will not be that high but the cloud cover will noticeably cool down our temperatures. Also, the pull of these storms on the high pressure to the north will strengthen winds along Turnagain Arm, the Knik River and the Copper River Basin (from the south and southeast) on Monday through Monday night as well as Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, we will have a a ridge of high pressure sitting over the Bering Sea while low pressure storms sit over the Gulf of Alaska. By Friday, storms over the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia will force the high pressure in the Bering Sea east and towards the Alaska Mainland. The high will bring sunny warm conditions back to Southcentral while storms get pushed across the Bering Sea on Saturday. The storms will bring rain chances as well as air flow out of the south to southwest Alaska. The storms will continue to push towards the east, increasing cloud cover as well as rain chances for Southcentral later in the day on Sunday.

