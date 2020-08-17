Planing to vote by mail? What you need to know in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In part due to Covid-19 and social distancing vote by mail has become a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks. Democrats in Washington DC want more money allocated to the postal service to help with that process, but President Donald Trump has pushed back against that idea.

“Now they want to take it countrywide, mail-in voting is going to be the greatest fraud in the history of elections when you always talk about Russia, Russia, Russia, China, Iran on voting, your biggest problem is going to be with the Democrats,” says President Trump.

Despite his stated concerns about mail-in or absentee voting both the President and First Lady recently requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming primary election in Florida on Tuesday.

For those in Alaska who are considering the vote-by-mail option here is what you need to know. In the 49th state, anyone can request a ballot by mail for any reason. That ballot must be postmarked on or before the day of the general election which is November 3, 2020. Already this year the Division of Elections has seen an increase in ballot requests according to the division’s director Gail Fenumiai.

“At this point, we are at over 64,000 applications received to send ballots out for the general election which is again another record,” says Ms. Fenumiai.

One of the big questions surrounding this method of voting is the safety of submitting ballots in the mail and the opportunity for fraud but director Fenumiai is confident in the process.

“We have not seen that here in the state of Alaska, we feel that before a person even gets a ballot there are checks and balances before they get the application and then we have checks and balances when the ballot is returned, ballots are reviewed by a bipartisan review board, I feel that no, I have not seen that in my time working at the division.” Says Ms. Fenumiai.

If you are looking to avoid big election day lines and you still don’t feel comfortable submitting a ballot by mail early voting does open at select locations beginning October 19, 2020.

