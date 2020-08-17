Advertisement

Statement from Senator Cathy Giessel on ANWR decision

(Becky Bohrer | AP)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Senator Cathy Giessel released a statement today after the U.S. Department of the Interior approved an oil and gas leasing plan for Alaska wildlife refuge.

“Alaska’s opportunity to continue to support ourselves is represented in this Record of Decision. The resource in this small section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has been known for half a century, and the area is set aside for hydrocarbon development. It has now, after careful consideration, been determined to be safe to explore and develop. Some will worry, just as they did over the development of Prudhoe Bay, but Alaska has proven that we can safely do this work. 

“This, along with the Bureau of Land Management’s go-ahead for ConocoPhillips’ development at Willow in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, foretells a positive future for Alaska families, businesses and jobs.”

Read: US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska wildlife refuge

