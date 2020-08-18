1 of the bears killed following bear mauling in Hope matches DNA from the scene

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After killing four bears in relation to a fatal bear mauling in Hope, Fish and Game says the samples from one of the bears match DNA collected at the scene of the attack.

The DNA comes from a female black bear, but investigators said DNA from a brown bear was also found at the scene. It is unlikely that both bears were present at the time of the attack, Fish and Game said, so they will continue to collect samples from brown bears.

The bear mauling in Hope happened at the end of July and resulted in the death of 46-year-old Hope resident Daniel Schilling.

Alaska State Troopers said Schilling was clearing a trail a mile from his property, but when his dog returned home without him, family was concerned.

An empty bear spray canister was found at the site of the mauling with the safety removed. Fish and Game said there was no evidence of cubs or a food cache in the area and it is unclear whether the attack was defensive or predatory.

The bear mauling is unusual because DNA from two different bear species was found at the scene. Fish and Game believes a brown bear was responsible for Schilling’s death but that a black bear encountered the body after he had been attacked.

In the search to find the bear, Fish and Game has killed three female black bears and one female brown bear near the location of the mauling. None of the bears were with cubs.

Since the location of the attack is “remote with challenging terrain and limited access,” Fish and Game said the department does not have further plans to conduct field operations in the area. The department will continue to collect DNA samples for brown bears that are harvested or killed to match against DNA collected at the site.

