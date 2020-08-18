After days of sunshine we could see a rainy day today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with light winds, a high of 68 degrees as well as a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Tuesday night we drop down to 53 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies, 10 mph winds and about a 50 percent chance that we see some overnight showers. Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 67 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be partly cloudy as we warm up to 73 degrees on Wednesday.

As clouds move in on Tuesday, the cover will slowly help drop down our daytime high temperatures through the middle of the week. Clouds and rain showers are already moving into Southcentral from the southeast. Clouds are moving into the mountain areas mostly in non populated locations. The higher mountain elevations are seeing some light showers while we are looking at rain and thunderstorm chances over the western Copper River Basin on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Our warm air flow from the north has slowed and now coastal sea breezes look to resume.For the extended period, Friday through Monday, we will see storms over the Bering Sea and high pressure over the eastern half of the state of Alaska extending across the Alaska Yukon Border. Another storm in place over the southeastern Gulf Friday will be pushed eastward over British Columbia as high pressure attempts to build in on Saturday. Those storms in the Bering should start to move east and head towards Southcentral while moving inland around the middle of the weekend. Chances are looking up for storms moving from west to east across the mainland by late Saturday. Cloud cover will increase while rain and unsettled conditions start us off for our next work week.

