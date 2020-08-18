Advertisement

Alaska tribal group sues over commercial fishing system

(source: pixabay)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An Alaska tribal group has filed a lawsuit against state officials that claims the commercial fishing permit system unfairly prevents local anglers from fishing on their traditional grounds.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the lawsuit filed by the Metlakatla Indian Community asks a federal judge to prevent the state from requiring commercial fishing permits for tribal members. The tribe named Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and other administration officials in the lawsuit that says the tribe’s fishing rights are guaranteed by Congress.

If Metlakatla residents want to fish in nearby state waters, the state says they need a permit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands of Chromebooks go out to ASD students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Samie Solina
Thousands of Chromebooks are going out to ASD students to assist them with virtual learning.

News

Voters in 6 villages will vote absentee in person Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Just hours before polls were to open, the state Division of Elections announced there would be no polling places in six rural Alaska villages for Tuesday's primary election.

News

ASD conditioning-only practices require coaches to get creative

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Due to the Anchorage School District’s conditioning-only requirements for sports, practices had fewer footballs and more masks.

News

Popular Eagle River Nature Center trail closes due to bear activity

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
A popular Eagle River Nature Center trail is closed due to increased bear activity.

Latest News

News

Fairbanks police investigate death of woman found in Chena River

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A woman was found dead in Chena River after police were unable to locate her during a welfare check.

State

ANWR oil drilling plan fuels regional tension over economic, subsistence and climate issues

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Drilling in ANWR has been contentious because it pits the economic opportunities of one of the largest untapped onshore oil and gas reserves in the country against potential impacts to subsistence lifestyles of Alaska Native people in the region.

News

Tomorrow is the last day to vote in the primary election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Here's what you need to know about voting in the primary election.

News

Primary preview: Some Alaska Republican incumbents face tough primary challenges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Some Alaska Republican incumbents will face tough fights on Tuesday for the GOP primary election.

News

1 of the bears killed following bear mauling in Hope matches DNA from the scene

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Fish and Game believes a different bear is responsible for the attack.

News

Underwater trash clean-up at Sand Lake

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
When you look out over a beautiful body of water like Sand Lake, it is hard to imagine their being literal tons of junk and garbage that people have tossed, lost, dropped and then simply forgotten about at the bottom. Alex Fancher the training Instructor at Dive Alaska says the best way to describe it is that "when things are out of sight they are often out of mind as well".