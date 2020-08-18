Alaska tribal group sues over commercial fishing system

(AP) - An Alaska tribal group has filed a lawsuit against state officials that claims the commercial fishing permit system unfairly prevents local anglers from fishing on their traditional grounds.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the lawsuit filed by the Metlakatla Indian Community asks a federal judge to prevent the state from requiring commercial fishing permits for tribal members. The tribe named Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and other administration officials in the lawsuit that says the tribe’s fishing rights are guaranteed by Congress.

If Metlakatla residents want to fish in nearby state waters, the state says they need a permit.

