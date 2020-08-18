Advertisement

ASD conditioning-only practices require coaches to get creative

The Dimond High football team returned to practice on August 17th.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a busy day at the Dimond High Football field on Monday as fall sports returned to practice. Due to the Anchorage School District’s conditioning-only requirements for sports, practices had fewer footballs and more masks.

“It’s different but we’ll make it work,” said Dimond High Football Coach Steven Odom. “No plan of football things going on, but we have a plan of conditioning [to] make sure the kids get back into shape.”

When players first arrived at practice they were asked screening questions, sanitized their hands and signed in. It was a similar scene at the Dimond High Flag Football practice where head coach Kathleen Navarre admitted it’s tricky trying to coach without any footballs.

“It’s taxing my noncreative mind,” Navarre said. “Start doing some things that are football-related without a football and keeping our social distance.”

Even though it wasn’t a normal practice senior Skylar Coleman is hopeful she might be able to have a season.

“We all need to stay responsible, be honest when they are asking about symptoms,” Coleman said. “We all need to play our part to at least get some games in as well.”

ASD says they will revisit the current restrictions on athletics when Anchorage’s four-week reset is over, and make a decision based on the COVID-19 case numbers.

