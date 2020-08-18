Body found in the Resurrection River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the body of a 52-year-old man from Seward was found in the Resurrection River Monday.

Troopers say Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. Seward AST received a report of an overdue boater on the Resurrection River. The information they were given was Richard Hoverstein went on a canoe trip at approximately 4:45 p.m. The plan was for Hoverstein to canoe from the intersection of Herman Lieirer road and Old Exit Glacier road to the Seward Airport. When he didn’t show up at the airport, a friend flew over the stretch of the river in an airplane but was unable to locate Hoverstein.

That’s when AST was called in and a search began. Crews searched till about 12 a.m. when the operation was suspected due to low light and difficult terrain.

The search picked up hours later on Monday. Troopers say around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the body of Hoverstein was found in a log-jam with his canoe.

AST says Hoverstein’s next of kin has been notified.

