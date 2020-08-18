Advertisement

Body found in the Resurrection River

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the body of a 52-year-old man from Seward was found in the Resurrection River Monday.

Troopers say Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. Seward AST received a report of an overdue boater on the Resurrection River. The information they were given was Richard Hoverstein went on a canoe trip at approximately 4:45 p.m. The plan was for Hoverstein to canoe from the intersection of Herman Lieirer road and Old Exit Glacier road to the Seward Airport. When he didn’t show up at the airport, a friend flew over the stretch of the river in an airplane but was unable to locate Hoverstein.

That’s when AST was called in and a search began. Crews searched till about 12 a.m. when the operation was suspected due to low light and difficult terrain.

The search picked up hours later on Monday. Troopers say around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the body of Hoverstein was found in a log-jam with his canoe.

AST says Hoverstein’s next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaska tribal group sues over commercial fishing system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
If Metlakatla residents want to fish in nearby state waters, the state says they need a permit.

News

Thousands of Chromebooks go out to ASD students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Thousands of Chromebooks are going out to ASD students to assist them with virtual learning.

News

Voters in 6 villages will vote absentee in person Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Just hours before polls were to open, the state Division of Elections announced there would be no polling places in six rural Alaska villages for Tuesday's primary election.

News

ASD conditioning-only practices require coaches to get creative

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Due to the Anchorage School District’s conditioning-only requirements for sports, practices had fewer footballs and more masks.

Latest News

News

Popular Eagle River Nature Center trail closes due to bear activity

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
A popular Eagle River Nature Center trail is closed due to increased bear activity.

News

Fairbanks police investigate death of woman found in Chena River

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A woman was found dead in Chena River after police were unable to locate her during a welfare check.

State

ANWR oil drilling plan fuels regional tension over economic, subsistence and climate issues

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Drilling in ANWR has been contentious because it pits the economic opportunities of one of the largest untapped onshore oil and gas reserves in the country against potential impacts to subsistence lifestyles of Alaska Native people in the region.

News

Tomorrow is the last day to vote in the primary election

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Here's what you need to know about voting in the primary election.

News

Primary preview: Some Alaska Republican incumbents face tough primary challenges

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Some Alaska Republican incumbents will face tough fights on Tuesday for the GOP primary election.

News

1 of the bears killed following bear mauling in Hope matches DNA from the scene

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Fish and Game believes a different bear is responsible for the attack.