CARRS in Northway Mall will close, becoming latest store to leave the mall

Carrs will be leaving the Northway Mall.
Carrs will be leaving the Northway Mall.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After years of evaluation, a spokesperson for CARRS/Safeway confirmed that the Carrs store in the Northway Mall will close.

“Ultimately, our business analysis indicated that we needed to cease operations at this location,” Spokesperson Tairsa Cate Worman said in a statement.

Employees who are currently working at the Northway Mall location will be offered positions at other stores, the company said.

The CARRS closure follows the exodus of another major retailer, JoAnn Fabrics, from its Northway location. A new JoAnn location has opened up in the University Center.

“We had two former stores in the Anchorage market, and we have now closed those two and combined this fabulous store,” JoAnn District Manager Linda Jones-Cummins said at the JoAnn opening.

Jones-Cummins said the move to the new location was a way to vastly expand in-store offerings.

The Northway Mall has been a shopping center in Anchorage since the 1980s, the mall states on its website. Several other stores listed in the mall’s directory including Burlington Coat Factory and Planet Fitness.

