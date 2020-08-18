DHSS reports one new death & 64 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19. DHSS is also reporting 64 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,371 and 806 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,468 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,680 active cases.

Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

Anchorage: 16

Anchor Point: 2

Fairbanks: 5

North Pole: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1

Wasilla: 2

Juneau: 1

Petersburg: 1

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020. (KTUU)

The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following communities.

Municipality of Anchorage: 22

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8

Prince of wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

So far there have been 310,009 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

