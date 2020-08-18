Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death & 64 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19. DHSS is also reporting 64 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,371 and 806 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,468 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,680 active cases.

Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

  • Anchorage: 16
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Fairbanks: 5
  • North Pole: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1
  • Wasilla: 2
  • Juneau: 1
  • Petersburg: 1
The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020.(KTUU)

The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following communities.

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 22
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8
  • Juneau City and Borough: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8
  • Prince of wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 3
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

So far there have been 310,009 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 18, 2020.(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Here’s how Anchorage plans to spend $156 million in CARES Act funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage will spend the bulk of its CARES Act money on rental and mortgage assistance and small businesses in tourism and hospitality

News

Man found dead after canoe trip in the Resurrection River

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Troopers say around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the body of Hoverstein was found in a log-jam with his canoe.

News

Alaska tribal group sues over commercial fishing system

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
If Metlakatla residents want to fish in nearby state waters, the state says they need a permit.

News

Thousands of Chromebooks go out to ASD students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Thousands of Chromebooks are going out to ASD students to assist them with virtual learning.

Latest News

News

Voters in 6 villages will vote absentee in person Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Just hours before polls were to open, the state Division of Elections announced there would be no polling places in six rural Alaska villages for Tuesday's primary election.

News

ASD conditioning-only practices require coaches to get creative

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Due to the Anchorage School District’s conditioning-only requirements for sports, practices had fewer footballs and more masks.

News

Popular Eagle River Nature Center trail closes due to bear activity

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
A popular Eagle River Nature Center trail is closed due to increased bear activity.

News

Fairbanks police investigate death of woman found in Chena River

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A woman was found dead in Chena River after police were unable to locate her during a welfare check.

State

ANWR oil drilling plan fuels regional tension over economic, subsistence and climate issues

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Drilling in ANWR has been contentious because it pits the economic opportunities of one of the largest untapped onshore oil and gas reserves in the country against potential impacts to subsistence lifestyles of Alaska Native people in the region.

News

Tomorrow is the last day to vote in the primary election

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Here's what you need to know about voting in the primary election.