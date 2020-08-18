DHSS reports one new death & 64 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19. DHSS is also reporting 64 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,371 and 806 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,468 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,680 active cases.
Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:
- Anchorage: 16
- Anchor Point: 2
- Fairbanks: 5
- North Pole: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1
- Wasilla: 2
- Juneau: 1
- Petersburg: 1
The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following communities.
- Municipality of Anchorage: 22
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8
- Juneau City and Borough: 2
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8
- Prince of wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Sitka City and Borough: 2
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 3
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
So far there have been 310,009 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
