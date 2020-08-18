Advertisement

Dive community cleans up Sand Lake

By Joshua Maxwell
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When you look out over a beautiful body of water like Sand Lake, it is hard to imagine there being literal tons of junk and garbage that people have tossed, lost, dropped and then simply forgotten about at the bottom.

Alex Fancher the training Instructor at Dive Alaska says the best way to describe it is that “when things are out of sight they are often out of mind as well”.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Actor-singer-songwriter Dennis Quaid set to play sold out show at Matanuska Brewing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Dennis Quaid hits the stage in Alaska playing in Eagle River and in Kodiak this month.

News

‘Worship is essential’ : Anchorage church on capacity limits

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church gives their take on the latest emergency order, and what they're doing to comply.

News

ASD athletes and coaches react to start of fall practices

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District will begin fall high school sports on August 17th operating outside in small groups.

Community

Downtown businesses raise concerns over public drinking, drug use in Peratrovich Park

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
At a meeting Friday, business owners and other community members discussed how to address the problem.

Latest News

Community

Community mourns the loss of siblings after fatal car crash in Petersburg killed 4

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Communities throughout Southeast Alaska are mourning the loss of four people who died in a car crash in Petersburg.

Community

Alaskan family’s 225-mile journey to vote captured in film released Saturday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The documentary “One Vote” follows the story of the Bondy family as they travel 225 miles to vote in the 2016 general election.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.

Economy

Assembly passes resolution on remaining CARES Act allocations

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Priority areas for allocation of COVID-19 relief funds were under consideration Wednesday at a continued meeting the Anchorage Assembly chambers.

News

Sladen Strong: family and friends of Sladen Mohl use tragedy to raise awareness against drunk driving

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
A small group of friends and family met at the Anchorage Overlook to dedicate a bench in Sladen Mohl’s honor hoping to raise awareness against drunk driving.

Community

Alaskan baby born on a plane receives a special name for a surprising birth

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:32 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
With such a unique birth, Hicks decided to give the baby a name that reflected his first experience.