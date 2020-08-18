Fairbanks police investigate death of woman found in Chena River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a 69-year-old woman has been recovered from Chena River, but now Fairbanks law enforcement is investigating her death.

The woman was last seen at a local business. The business had called police requesting a welfare check after she was seen walking towards Chena River. She didn’t return, but her dog did.

When she was last seen, she had parked in the business’ parking lot, entering the establishment several times before leaving for the river. When police received the welfare call, they were unable to locate the woman.

On Monday, the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a call saying that there was a body in the river. She was found deceased near Pike’s Landing, and next of kin have been notified.

Police say this is an active investigation and they are asking people with information to call 907-450-6500 to leave a tip.

