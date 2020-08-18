Here’s how Anchorage plans to spend $156 million in CARES Act funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and the Anchorage Assembly released a general outline of how it plans to distribute $156 million in CARES Act funding. More than of the money will be spent on rental and mortgage assistance and small businesses affected by the pandemic.

The money is part of the $1.25 billion that the state of Alaska received in federal funding to cover expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While it isn’t enough to help everyone and meet all of the need, it is going to help keep people in their homes, keep people employed, alleviate the burden of some parents by helping out with child care, allow better distribution of food to those in need and more,” Assembly chair Felix Rivera said during a press conference on Monday.

The Assembly has already allocated $22.5 million of the CARES Act funds to relief, response and support efforts in the community. $12.5 million would be used to buy three buildings to house the homeless and provide treatment services. The municipality plans to meet with the U.S. Treasury Department to discuss whether it is an appropriate use of the funds.

The remainder of the CARES Act funds is divided into the following priority areas:

Economic Stimulus

Family Support

Housing & Homelessness

Public Health & Safety

Community Investments

Municipal Response

Small Business Stabilization (Hospitality and Tourism): $14,000,000

Small Business and Non-profit Grants: $6,000,000

Outdoor Public Lands program: $3,000,000

Child Care Assistance Program: $10,000,000

Child Care Assistance Program for Parents/Guardians: $5,000,000

Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program: $3,000,000

Rental and Mortgage Assistance and Support: $20,000,000

Administration Flexibility Fund: $1,500,000

FEMA 25% Match: $12,000,000

Anchorage Health Department: $2,300,000

Library COVID-19 Measures: $260,000

First Responder Payroll Reserve: $21,000,000

Mental Health Clinicians (ASD): $1,000,000

Mental Health First Responders: $3,000,000

Pre-K Funding: $250,000

RuralCap Job Program Weatherization and Mobile home Repair: $2,500,000

Girdwood Health Clinic: $5,000,000

Visit Anchorage Remarketing Convention Facilities: $2,000,000

Contingency Fund: $15,000,000

