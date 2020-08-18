Popular Eagle River Nature Center trail closes due to bear activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail located at the Eagle River Nature Center is closed starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. due to increased bear activity near the trail.

Alaska State Park managers close the trail annually as bears return to the area to feed on the salmon and run alongside the popular trail. This is done as a precaution to protect both the bears and hikers and to prevent any interaction.

The Albert Loop trail is 3.2 miles and features several bridges across the Eagle River and past several beaver dams. Black and brown bears use the dams as fishing platforms which increases the risk for conflict.

This trail closure does not impact other trails located at the Nature Center including the Crow Pass trail and Rodak Loop. Park managers encourage all hikers in the area to be bear aware.

