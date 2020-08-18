Advertisement

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Police have identified a suspect after a man was beaten unconscious during protests in Portland, Ore.

They have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.

Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle.

He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Officials are calling on Love to surrender.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video linked below contains language and violence that may be considered disturbing.

Investigators say multiple videos of the incident have been posted on social media, but they say the videos don’t clearly show what led to the incident.

The driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Louisiana Democrats convention from afar

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Updated: 1 hours ago
The mother of Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old boy who was shot Aug. 9, speaks out about the killing.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.

National

Boeing plans more job cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.