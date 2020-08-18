Advertisement

Thousands of Chromebooks go out to ASD students

ASD is distributing thousands of Chromebooks to students.
ASD is distributing thousands of Chromebooks to students.
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Anchorage School District is set to begin school on Aug. 20, thousands of Chromebooks are being distributed across town. 

According to the Senior Director of Transportation Services Heather Philp, close to 5,000 Chromebooks are being distributed. 

“It has been kind of crazy this morning,” Philip said. “Now we’ve been delivering Chromebooks since the beginning of last week. We started with about 250 per day. The requests have gotten much larger over the last couple of days last week. So we came up with a plan to get Chromebooks delivered hopefully by the beginning of school on the 20th.”

According to Philp, Chromebooks are being distributed to bust stops near students’ homes. 

“It has been exciting to see some kids that are familiar for them, but also just knowing that there is some normality out there through this pandemic and that they get to be part of it,” she said.

Philip said ASD’s Transportation Services is currently hiring.

According to the district’s Information Technology Supervisor, Calvin Ross, Chromebooks are available for pre-k through 12th grade. 

According to Lisa Miller, communications specialist with the district, all approximately 5,000 requests were fulfilled. 

Miller said distributed to students are paid for through a combination of CARES Act funds that were appropriated last year. Each computer costs about $250 factoring in software costs loaded into devices.

The computers are meant for students participating in virtual learning. According to Miller, home-schoolers have options previously in place to obtain a device.

