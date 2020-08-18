Advertisement

Tomorrow is the last day to vote in the primary election

Absentee and early voting in Juneau. (08/10/2020)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Voters must vote in-person, have a ballot dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or have a ballot postmarked by Tuesday to be counted.

Here’s what you else need to know:

The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for in-person voting on Tuesday. People will be able to vote for the candidates to be carried forward to the November general election for U.S. senator, house representative, state senators and state representatives.

Voters can drop off their ballot in a designated ballot drop box. An Anchorage ballot drop box is located at 2525 Gambell St. and one in Wasilla is located at 1700 E. Bogard Road.

Voters that choose to vote in person can expect some safety precautions to be in place. Election officials at in-person voting locations will be required to wear face coverings and gloves. The Division of Elections will also provide facial coverings for voters to use. For more information about COVID precautions taken for in-person voting click here.

