Voters in 6 villages will vote absentee in person Tuesday

(AP) - Just hours before polls were to open, the state Division of Elections announced there would be no polling places in six rural Alaska villages for Tuesday’s primary election. Instead, the state said late Monday that voters will be offered the opportunity to vote absentee in person on Tuesday.

The division said the changes were made “due to concerns over COVID-19 and last-minute changes in poll workers.”

Voters in Arctic Village, Port Lions, Kake, Takotna, and Nunam Iqua will instead vote in either city or tribal offices. Voters in Cold Bay will also vote elsewhere, but the division didn’t immediately indicate a location.

