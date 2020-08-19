3 staff members at Ketchikan Indian Community Health Clinic test positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Ketchikan clinic has closed Tuesday after three of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were reported at the Ketchikan Indian Community Health Clinic and were identified Tuesday. The clinic will be closed Wednesday as well, the Ketchikan Emergency Operation Center said.

In light of the cases, the clinic will test all employees for coronavirus before they return to work. The EOC said the facility will be sanitized before it reopens and some appointments may be conducted through virtual means or rescheduled.

Ketchikan has had a total of 58 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents, but the majority of those cases are considered recovered.

The Ketchikan COVID-19 dashboard says the city is currently in the low-risk category for few outbreaks and the ability to isolate cases and contact trace.

Since the pandemic began, Ketchikan EOC says 11,950 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 133 of those tests still waiting for results.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 68 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents. The state also reported the 29th death of an Alaska resident with COVID-19 as an Anchorage resident in his 80s. DHSS said he had underlying health conditions as well.

Statewide, around 310,009 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with the overall positive rate for the past week being 1.79%.

Other Southeast Alaska communities have reported new COVID-19 cases in residents Tuesday with two new cases in the Juneau City and Borough, one in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and two in the Sitka City and Borough.

