Advertisement

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Thumbnail for "A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School"
Thumbnail for "A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School"(KTUU)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are living in strange times. We’re all navigating shared experiences, such as the difficulties of remote working and the awkwardness of wearing masks. But, perhaps, teachers, caregivers, parents and students are impacted the most. Across the country, and in Alaska, we are all waiting to see what school will be like this year. For some it will mean Zoom meetings, for others, it will mean social distance classrooms. And, leading the way, will be teachers trying to make it all work.

Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

We asked teachers from across the state to share with us their feelings and experiences teaching during a pandemic. Writing these diaries is a comfort to their authors and we hope the stories provide some insight into these difficult times.

Click each teacher’s photo for a diary entry.

Rachel Detemple is a 11th and 12th grade English teacher. (Photo credit: Rodney Evans)
Rachel Detemple is a 11th and 12th grade English teacher. (Photo credit: Rodney Evans)(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Alaska Native leader featured in DNC roll call

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska Native leader Chuck Degnan, Yup’ik and Iñupiaq, was featured in Tuesday’s 2020 Democratic National Convention virtual “Roll Call Across America.”

News

Hospice of Anchorage opens resource center to community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Hospice of Anchorage opens resource center to community.

News

Preliminary primary election results show some GOP incumbents are in deep trouble

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Conservative challengers are taking early leads against some state Republican incumbents, according to preliminary results published by the Division of Elections.

Latest News

News

ASD enrollment numbers slide; school board approves contract for Gruening Middle School

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District’s first day of school is Thursday, and low enrollment is expected.

News

WATCH: Governor gives an update on CARES Act funding distribution

Updated: 18 hours ago
The press conference will begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on KTUU’s website and Facebook account.

News

Man arrested after driving at high speeds into oncoming traffic to elude law enforcement

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska State Troopers say they arrested a suspect after he eluded arrest multiple times.

News

CARRS in Northway Mall will close, becoming latest store to leave the mall

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A spokesperson for CARRS said the business had evaluated the location for years.

News

DHSS reports one new death & 64 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS is also reporting 64 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

Economy

Here’s how Anchorage plans to spend $156 million in CARES Act funds

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage will spend the bulk of its CARES Act money on rental and mortgage assistance and small businesses in tourism and hospitality