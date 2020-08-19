A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are living in strange times. We’re all navigating shared experiences, such as the difficulties of remote working and the awkwardness of wearing masks. But, perhaps, teachers, caregivers, parents and students are impacted the most. Across the country, and in Alaska, we are all waiting to see what school will be like this year. For some it will mean Zoom meetings, for others, it will mean social distance classrooms. And, leading the way, will be teachers trying to make it all work.

Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

We asked teachers from across the state to share with us their feelings and experiences teaching during a pandemic. Writing these diaries is a comfort to their authors and we hope the stories provide some insight into these difficult times.

Click each teacher’s photo for a diary entry.

