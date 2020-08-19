A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August 18, 2020:

It’s 11:15, and I haven’t cried yet today. This is how I’m measuring my teaching life right now. Yesterday, I was in tears twice before 8am. So… progress?

It’s not that anything is just so wrong anymore – many things have been figured out, and I’ve found a little bit of footing in what was a complete sea a week ago. But I’ve been at work for a little over a week, and I feel like it’s April already. I’ve been navigating a boulder field of heartache and relief, hope and despair, decisiveness and crushing disappointment – sometimes all in the same hour. I’m exhausted by 2 pm every day, so I’m a little fragile right now. We’re all there. I’ve never cried this much or seen so many of my colleagues cry when someone wasn’t dead. But we burst into laughter a whole lot too. It might be nervous, sarcastic, or maniacal laughter, but it’s good to laugh all the same.

Change is good, especially in education, but it’s devastating when so many changes are so enormous, so sudden, so hard to turn in a positive direction. Half of our normal tools for good teaching have been yanked away or have become too unreliable to count on. We’re trying to get ready to teach – to assume our roles of knowledge and authority -- in a situation where “I don’t know” just might be the permanent answer.

In the Fairbanks Northstar Borough School District, kids will come to school on Thursday. They won’t be here in person. We will, at best, meet our students through screens and hope that technology will be the least of our worries. It’s Tuesday. Class schedules are still changing. We don’t know how to take attendance (does sending me an email count as being present?). And really, how should we use that time in the first Zoom lesson on the first day, because how many kids will be there, and how long will it take to get everyone in? How many will have come to the school to get materials? And how are they, anyway? Are they hopeful, fragile, trepidatious, giddy to get back to some form of normalcy – all of that? Like I am? Will a minor glitch send them into tears of frustration I can’t talk them down from? Will they be angry to have had so much taken from them? Are they much, much stronger than they thought they were? I expect all of those things. But they’ll surprise me, too.

Last spring, we teachers came to understand just how hard to it is to teach people we can’t read. I never understood before how much I use facial expressions and body language as gauges for what students were understanding. If I can’t read that, I’m flying a plane in fog without instruments. I know I have to account for my missing data, and that’s going to require that I ask deliberately for feedback, that I have lots of ways to get it, and that students get really good at communication of all kinds. I have to plan the time for that, yet there’s so much less class time to work with already.

In the end, I know these adjustments we’re making will empower us all. We will never return to exactly how things were before – because we will find that we don’t want to. Digital meetings are a reality of their working futures now, and we will figure out together what professionalism looks like in this new format. If it’s hard to learn much else, at least they’ll learn that. So I’m hopeful and excited, and I’m proud to be an engineer in this great leap we’re making. I’m drinking from a technology firehose right now; I’m also gaming out ways to make my classes more engaging, more personalized, more meaningful than they’ve ever been before. Because of COVID-19, I will be a stronger teacher forever. Some kids will thrive who have never thrived before. There is a lot to be happy about.

But it hurts right now. It’s hard right now. I feel like I’m falling down all the time right now.

I’ve done really hard things before. I know the mountain will be climbed, and I know I find ways day by day to bring all of my students with me if I can.

I’m so worried, though, for the ones I just can’t reach. I’m worried for the ones who will never show up, who will respond with silence too many times to the emails, the invites, the phone calls, the ones who are already too burdened with the realities of their lives to take on the challenge of change. We would struggle to help those kids in normal year, but this feels so much worse. I feel hamstrung and helpless this year.

How do I connect to a kid I’ve never met?

