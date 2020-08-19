Advertisement

Alaska Native leader featured in DNC roll call

In this image from video, Chuck Degnan of Alaska speaks during the state roll call vote on second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
In this image from video, Chuck Degnan of Alaska speaks during the state roll call vote on second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Native leader Chuck Degnan, Yup’ik and Iñupiaq, was featured in Tuesday’s 2020 Democratic National Convention virtual “Roll Call Across America.” The roll call is a way for delegates from each state and territory to cast votes for their party’s presidential candidate. Alaska’s delegate gave most of their votes to Joe Biden.

“The waters we rely on to feed our family and make a living are threatened by climate change. When Joe Biden was Vice President, he and President Obama made sure Alaska’s tribes had a say on how these waters were managed. Donald Trump took it away.” said Degnan. “We must elect a president who will respect our voices to protect our waters, and address climate change.”

According to Degnan’s biography on Alaskademocrats.org, “Degnan is a self-employed Bering Sea commercial fisherman. He is also retired from the State of Alaska after working many years as the Bering Strait Coastal Resource Service Area manager.”

Degnan serves as the first vice-chair of the Alaska Democratic Party.

He also served in the Alaska National Guard and in the U.S. Army as a military police officer stationed in Berlin, Germany.

Degnan was one of a handful of Native leaders who spoke during the roll call. Other states that had Indigenous speakers were New Mexico, Hawaii and North Dakota.

You can watch the full “Roll Call Across America” below. The roll call featured speakers from 57 states and territories.

2020 Democratic National Convention Roll Call Vote

Democratic Delegates from around the country made their voices heard in the fight to move our nation forward! #DemConvention

Posted by Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

