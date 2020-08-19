ASD enrollment numbers slide; school board approves contract for Gruening Middle School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District’s first day of school is Thursday, and low enrollment is expected. During Tuesday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting Superintendent, Dr. Deena Bishop said the district has seen a dip in verified enrollment.

Last year, ASD had a verified enrollment of 43,203 students, and this year 38,174 students are verified to enroll. Bishop told the school board she suspects the slide in enrollment numbers is due to a rise in students’ requests to transfer. This summer ASD had 1,583 transfer requests compared to 52 and 62 they had the past two summers.

The school board also OK’d a $32,450,665 contract to Cornerstone General Contractors for Gruening Middle School Earthquake Recovery after it was closed due to damage from the November 2018 earthquake.

The funding comes from an $82.833 million bond approved by voters in April for capital improvement projects. The districts said the middle school needs a full roof replacement, main entrance, new exterior siding, doors and windows along with code, and seismic upgrades. The district asked for the approval of additional funding to use $1.28 million of a $58.45 million bond approved by voters in April to be used for educational capital improvement projects.

The school board also passed a resolution in support of the Alaska School Start 2020 plan.

