Advertisement

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.(CNN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions made from Thomson International, Inc. has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont are the only state without cases.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC has also added new products to the recall list including cheese dips made with the onions.

These were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6 at a variety of stores including Kroger, Fred Meyers, Fry’s and Smith’s.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pope: rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

National

California battling power drain, wildfires during heat wave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

News

Preliminary primary election results show some GOP incumbents are in deep trouble

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Conservative challengers are taking early leads against some state Republican incumbents, according to preliminary results published by the Division of Elections.

News

ASD enrollment numbers slide; school board approves contract for Gruening Middle School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District’s first day of school is Thursday, and low enrollment is expected.

Latest News

National

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

National

California avoids power outages but fires threaten homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

National

Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center.

National

Payless opening 1st US store in November

Updated: 7 hours ago
The first new store will open in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.