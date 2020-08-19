Advertisement

City of Juneau to put COVID-19 mitigation measures in place Friday

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Friday, August 21, the City of Juneau will put the following measures in place to combat COVID-19.

  • Bars must not exceed 50% capacity
  • Gyms at 50% capacity
  • Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people with safety measures, unless a COVID-19 mitigation plan is submitted and approved by the CBJ Emergency Operations Center
  • Personal Services by appointment only, no waiting areas

The above measures go into effect at 12 p.m. Friday.

“I’ve seen good compliance, but businesses and patrons can be better, particularly in bar settings,” said City Manager Rorie Watt. “Nationwide, bars have been a source of big COVID spread events and we don’t want that to happen here. By implementing these measures, our hope is to reduce our risk level to Minimal and keep the community open. Let’s position our businesses and school district for success.”

Watt is also asking businesses to enforce the city’s mask ordinance, which calls for Juneau residents to wear a face-covering when in a publicly accessible indoor location or an indoor communal area outside the home. The ordinance is similar to the one in effect in Anchorage.

Watt and members of CBJ’s Emergency Operations Center will be available to answer questions from the public, businesses, and media during a Q&A Zoom webinar Aug. 19, at 4 p.m.

Posted by City and Borough of Juneau on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

