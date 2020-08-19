Advertisement

DHSS reports 76 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Here are the days numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska.
Here are the days numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 76 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,438 and 809 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,501 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,717 active cases. Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

  • Anchorage: 16
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Fairbanks: 5
  • North Pole: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1
  • Wasilla: 2
  • Juneau: 1
  • Petersburg: 1
The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following communities.

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 36
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 3
  • North Slope Borough: 2

So far there have been 310,009 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

