DHSS reports 76 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 76 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,438 and 809 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,501 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,717 active cases. Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

Anchorage: 16

Anchor Point: 2

Fairbanks: 5

North Pole: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1

Wasilla: 2

Juneau: 1

Petersburg: 1

The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following communities.

Municipality of Anchorage: 36

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

North Slope Borough: 2

So far there have been 310,009 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

