Hospice of Anchorage opens resource center to community

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many businesses and organizations are having to adapt due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Hospice of Anchorage is one of them. It gave them time to focus on a vision its clinical director had for years and that’s a resource center that’s now open to the community.

We’re talking hundreds of books available to the public for free. Everything from books that talk about dementia, after death and loss of child. Hospice of Anchorage Executive Director, Amy Tribbett said they wanted to normalize the conversation about what the end of life looks like.

“We’ve had a couple of calls already just kind of somebody who actually knows of us had a friend who lost their father unexpectedly and she reached out and asked if we had anything and I’m like we do and so we put it out in the box on Friday and she picked it up and so I mean it’s already doing what we hoped it would do,” Tribbett added.

In addition to the resource center, it also has about 75 dementia tool kits available for those who need it. The bags are filled with a variety of sensory items like LED lights, folding cloths, fidget blocks and information books for caregivers and more. Both the books and kits can be picked up curbside in its drop box.

Call ahead or visit Hospice of Anchorage’s website to learn more.

