LeBron James, other Lakers wear altered MAGA hats in honor of Breonna Taylor

‘Demand justice’
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis react after a shot during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis react after a shot during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Source: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM AKDT
(Gray News) – LeBron James turned some heads when he wore an altered MAGA hat before and after Tuesday’s first-round playoff game against Portland.

James and some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates showed up wearing the well-known red ball caps, but with one important distinction.

Instead of reading “Make America Great Again,” the hats had “Great Again” crossed out and said, “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

James posted a series of seven pictures to his Instagram account, showing him wearing the cap and a “By Any Means” T-shirt.

The Los Angles Lakers also posted pictures of the players wearing the hats as they arrived for their game at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

“Demand justice,” the tweet said.

Taylor was shot multiple times in March by officers inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. Police were serving a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

The decision whether to bring state-level criminal charges against the Louisville officers rests with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. He took the Taylor case after a local prosecutor recused himself from reviewing the matter. One of the officers has been terminated and two others are on administrative reassignment.

Cameron, the first African American elected to the attorney general’s job in Kentucky, has declined to put a timetable on his decision since taking over the case in May.

