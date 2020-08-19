Advertisement

Man arrested after driving at high speeds into oncoming traffic to elude law enforcement

Alaska State Troopers chased a suspect after he ran from law enforcement in the Mat-Su borough.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have taken 28-year-old Joshua Payton of Wasilla into custody after Troopers say Payton took reckless actions to elude law enforcement.

Members of the Southcentral Special Emergency Reaction Team were attempting to serve a $10,000 felony high-risk warrant to Payton following an incident that occurred last week. According to Troopers, the warrant was being served because Payton “drove a motorcycle recklessly” even when he was no longer being pursued by law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, Troopers received a report that Payton was in Palmer driving a Silver Pontiac G6. According to the Trooper Dispatch, officers attempted to pin the Pontiac, but Payton fled in reverse at a “high rate of speed.”

Payton was able to skirt spike strips that had been placed on Trunk Road as he escaped, and in doing so, he entered oncoming traffic going 90 to 100 miles per hour, the dispatch said.

Alaska State Troopers have taken a Wasilla man into custody.
Payton continued to drive on the incorrect side of the road but crashed the Pontiac while entering the onramp to the Parks Highway in the wrong direction.

Troopers say he tried to flee on foot but was eventually taken into custody by SERT members.

“He was ultimately taken into custody near the off ramp of the Seward Meridien (which he was driving the wrong way on) after he rolled the vehicle and tried to flee on foot,” Trooper spokesperson Megan Peters wrote in a statement.

Additional charges for Tuesday’s incident are being considered. Troopers are asking anyone who was forced to take evasive actions to avoid Payton as he drove into oncoming traffic to call 352-5401 to provide a statement.

Those who took evasive actions could be considered victims of assault, Peters said.

Gilbert Cordova contributed to this report.

