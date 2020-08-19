Mat-Su Borough students return to the classroom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first day back to school is always filled with a bit of anxiety-- but it’s heightened with a different type of worry headed into this school year. We caught up with students at Palmer High School as they returned in person for the first time since March. Anxiousness aside, most of the students said they were just happy to see their friends again.

"I'm really excited. I do think I really trust the school to keep it really safe, and that's why I decided to go in person," Said Palmer High School Senior, Dani Farley. "I'm really cautious. I definitely think requiring masks was a good plan, but I know there's a lot of kids who school is a safe place for them, so I definitely think that this was a good idea to try and come back."

Palmer High School staff handed out masks Wednesday morning as kids returned to class. This school year, the Mat-Su Borough School District gave students and parents the option to either learn in person or stay connected to their school at home and online.

"I'm not concerned at all. I think they did all the precautions just the right way. We came in yesterday and did our interviews, and yeah I'm pretty confident," said Danielle Gallagher, a mother of a PHS student.

Superintendent, Dr. Randy Trani says about 70% percent of students registered for in-person learning--an option many parents were thankful to have.

“I’m a single mom, so I can’t just home-school my kids,” said PHS mother, Jessica Clayton. “I’ve got to work. So it really was not much of a choice. I don’t have another option so I’m hoping that the school does the best that they can do.”

The district's COVID-19 mitigation plans are individualized for each school. For Palmer High School, all are required to wear masks, social distancing rules are in place, and the number of classes each day is reduced.

“We’re having to change the mindset of teenagers which is they want to group up, they want to socialize,” said Palmer High School Principal, Paul Reid. “That’s natural for them to do do that, and we want them to move, keep their mask on, walk and talk, get to where they need to get to, which will be condensing our day. We only have a three-period schedule now, so we have less passing time and classes. There’s a lot of pieces in place that we feel like we can reach our goal to keep kids in school.”

Dr. Trani says if there is a positive case in any building in the district, there will likely be a two to five-day shutdown for that school.

“There would be disinfecting of the building, or of the parts that were impacted, but the emerging science is that the most important part is not transmission through surfaces, it’s airborne transmission,” said Dr. Trani. “So we will do the cleaning, but that’s not as critical as we thought it was last spring. The primary reason for the two to five-day shutdown is for our partners in health to do the contact tracing.”

Dr. Trani says the district has a health advisory team that meets daily to track and review the risks and developments to make decisions about the district as a whole.

