MSBSD schools to return to class Wednesday

Wasilla Middle School sign.
Wasilla Middle School sign.(KTUU)
By Grant Robinson and Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since March, many students in the MatSu Borough will return to class in school buildings on Wednesday.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is allowing families to decide whether to return to classes in-person or to learn from home.

The district’s COVID-19 mitigation plans are individualized for each school, and some changes are based on grade levels.

Students in third grade and up will be required to wear masks. Students from kindergarten to second grade are encouraged to wear masks.

Staff has been busy prepping to finally welcome back students.

“Many people were super excited that their kids can come back and have the structure of being in the brick and mortar school,” said Cottonwood Creek Elementary Library Media Specialist Stephanie Udy. “There are obviously some people who are still a little nervous for various reasons, but we’re doing whatever we can to support them and to show them that we care.”

Udy is running the library, which is a common space. Only about a third of the students have access to the library in a given week. Any books returned will go into a “quarantine” period on a labeled shelf for at least 72 hours before students will use them again.

Classrooms have been space out to limit the number of students at a table. Students will be given a district-issued mask.

Most schools in the district are currently at a medium risk level. Every school has their own plan regarding risk levels, but a few plans have listed temperature checks and other health screening requirements listed for medium risk levels.

MSBSD did welcome some students back to the classroom during summer school.

You can learn more about the COVID plans for specific schools in the valley here.

