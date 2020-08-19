One more day of cooler and cloudier conditions before we warm up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 62 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 53 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Anchorage will be mostly sunny on Thursday with light winds and a high of 70 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 52 degrees while under mostly clear skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be sunny as we warm up to 72 degrees on Friday.

Rain chances similar to yesterday are in the forecast for Wednesday but these chances will be slightly decreased west of the Copper River Basin. There are storms in the Gulf but there is high pressure over the Arctic as well as off to the west in the eastern Bering Sea. This combination will lead to a drier air flow as well as help to increase temperatures across Southcentral by Thursday (tomorrow). This scenario will likely increase winds from the north as well as gusty conditions for our usual mountain gap and coastal locations.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, storms will move out of Siberia and towards the southeast into the eastern Bering Sea. This has the potential to bring in wetter air from the southwest, which would head into southwest and Southcentral Alaska. This flow could warm the southwest while keeping Southcentral cooler by clouding up our area that could be under the influence of high pressure Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As of now, this meteorologist is going with a drier, warmer and sunnier weather pattern until at least Saturday and the possibility for Sunday as well. At the end of the weekend and the beginning of the work week, we can expect a cooler, cloudier, and wetter pattern to develop across all of the southern mainland as storms push in from the west.

