Preliminary primary election results show some GOP incumbents are in deep trouble

Conservative challengers take early leads against GOP incumbents
Primary election day Aug. 18.
Primary election day Aug. 18.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Conservative challengers have taken big early leads against some state Republican incumbents, according to preliminary results published by the Division of Elections. 

Results could change as more ballots are counted. Tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast across Alaska will only start being counted on Aug. 25.

Primary races for Alaska’s Congressional candidates are more certain. 

With less than 6% of the statewide Republican vote counted, Rep. Don Young has garnered 77% of the votes counted. 

Alyse Galvin, running as an independent in the Democratic primary, has got 84% of the vote with 3.74% of statewide Democratic votes counted. 

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, running unopposed in the GOP primary will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Dr. Al Gross, running as an independent in the Democratic primary, has garnered 78% of votes counted. 

The Associated Press has called the congressional races for Young, Sullivan, Galvin and Gross. 

Some state Republican incumbents are a long way behind their more conservative challengers, according to preliminary results. 

With just over 11% of the vote counted in Senate District N, Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage is trailing Roger Holland. Giessel has 1,010 votes or around 28% of the votes counted by the Division of Elections. Holland has 2,586 votes or just over 71% of the votes counted so far.

In House District 24, just over 12% of votes have been counted, Anchorage Republican Rep. Chuck Kopp has just over 33% of the vote. Challenger Tom McKay has collected over 66% of the votes counted so far. 

Rep. Jennifer Johnston is facing a wider margin than Kopp against challenger James Kaufman. With just over 13% of the votes counted in House District 28, Kaufman has garnered 73% of the vote. Johnston has got around 26% of the vote or 457 votes. 

Republican Rep. Mark Neuman of Big Lake is behind Kevin McCabe with just under 9% of votes counted in House District 8. Neuman has garnered just over 36% of the vote. McCabe is leading with over 63% of the vote.

Anchorage Republican Gabrielle LeDoux is a long way behind challenger David Nelson for House District 15. LeDoux has got just over 20% of the vote with 4% of votes counted.

In some tighter races, Sen. Natasha von Imhof, a Republican of Anchorage, is trailing challenger Stephen Duplantis in Senate District L. North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill is behind against Robert Myers. 

