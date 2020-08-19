Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hospice of Anchorage opens resource center to community

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Hospice of Anchorage opens resource center to community.

News

Preliminary primary election results show some GOP incumbents are in deep trouble

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Conservative challengers are taking early leads against some state Republican incumbents, according to preliminary results published by the Division of Elections.

News

ASD enrollment numbers slide; school board approves contract for Gruening Middle School

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District’s first day of school is Thursday, and low enrollment is expected.

News

WATCH: Governor gives an update on CARES Act funding distribution

Updated: 15 hours ago
The press conference will begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on KTUU’s website and Facebook account.

News

Man arrested after driving at high speeds into oncoming traffic to elude law enforcement

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska State Troopers say they arrested a suspect after he eluded arrest multiple times.

Latest News

News

CARRS in Northway Mall will close, becoming latest store to leave the mall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A spokesperson for CARRS said the business had evaluated the location for years.

News

DHSS reports one new death & 64 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS is also reporting 64 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

Economy

Here’s how Anchorage plans to spend $156 million in CARES Act funds

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage will spend the bulk of its CARES Act money on rental and mortgage assistance and small businesses in tourism and hospitality

News

Man found dead after canoe trip in the Resurrection River

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Troopers say around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the body of Hoverstein was found in a log-jam with his canoe.

News

Alaska tribal group sues over commercial fishing system

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:41 AM AKDT
|
If Metlakatla residents want to fish in nearby state waters, the state says they need a permit.

News

Thousands of Chromebooks go out to ASD students

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:40 AM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
Thousands of Chromebooks are going out to ASD students to assist them with virtual learning.