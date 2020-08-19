UAA to cut four sport programs, including Men’s hockey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage announced Wednesday it is eliminating four programs from the UAA sports roster.

“This is not an outcome that any of us would choose if not confronted with the reality of our fiscal situation,” Director of Athletics Greg Myford said. “Our student-athletes are continually recognized for the strength of their academic performance and the contributions they have made to this community through their many hours of volunteer work. Their tenacity is evident in athletic competition. They are winners. We are committed to doing all we can to help them make informed decisions about their best path forward.”

The programs being cut are:

Men’s Hockey

Women’s Gymnastics

Men’s Skiing

Women’s Skiing

In a release sent out by UAA, the university said it will “reconfigure UAA Athletics in order to preserve the program’s long-term viability. Significant reductions in state funding have dramatically shifted the university’s fiscal situation.”

The changes will go into effect for the 2021-22 season and are expected to save approximately $2.5 million per year. Sandeen will seek University of Alaska Board of Regents’ approval for the proposed reconfiguration during the Sept. 10-11 meeting.

UAA currently offers both men and women’s track and field, basketball, cross country and women’s volleyball. All of these programs compete in Division II.

Anyone in the community interested in voicing their opinions about the news can do so during a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 26 and Board of Regents public testimony on Aug. 31. Information about both events is available at uaa.alaska.edu/calendars/public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

