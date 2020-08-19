WATCH: Governor gives an update on CARES Act funding distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by state officials to explain the CARES Act funding distribution.

The press conference will begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on KTUU’s website here and on the Channel 2 News Facebook account here.

The governor will be joined by the Department of Commerce, Community, & Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson as well as AIDEA Executive Director Alan Weitzner.

Health officials will also discuss the latest COVID-19 cases.

