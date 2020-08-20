A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Corey Shepherd 5th Grade Teacher Kotzebue, Alaska:

Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

I will still be able to provide structure and consistency at a distance, but it won’t measure up to the immersive experience that in-person learning offers.

The biggest variable I will face from an instructional standpoint will be my students’ disparate levels of technology and internet access. Students will receive one-to-one devices in the coming weeks, but their safe and proper use will be difficult to reinforce over the telephone. Students who have had consistent access to technology devices will catch on quickly, but, unfortunately, I will not be able to capitalize on their experience to serve as peer tutors to classmates.

We plan to design our learning activities to be accessible offline, but those with consistent access to internet will have a distinct advantage to leverage their device to extend their learning and explore their interests. Being in the classroom together has typically served as an equalizer of opportunity. Students could work closely together to support each other and benefit from our collective knowledge and experiences.

This year, with my class connected by a variety of methods (or not at all), that collaboration will be challenging. It may appear pessimistic on the surface, but I always try to think of ways that things can go wrong so that I can prepare a contingency. This year, the ever-changing nature of the pandemic introduces an added level of uncertainty that is nearly impossible to plan for.

Even still, I am committed to face every challenge head-on to deliver compassion and facilitate high-quality learning experiences that will grow my students academically, socially, and emotionally.

