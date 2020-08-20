Anchorage weatherization program to receive $2.5m in CARES funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - RurAL CAP’s weatherization program is more oftenly associated with rural communites than Alaska’s largest city, but a $2.5 million portion of Anchorage’s CARES Act has been set aside to bolster weatherproofing efforts at the local level.

RurAL CAP CEO, Patrick Anderson says that many of the deteriorating mobile homes in Anchorage will fall under eligibility requirements to apply for weatherization. The work often improves the buildings ability to retain heat and its airflow, simultaneously. According to Anderson, that cleaner air could mean less respiratory illnesses.

“The respiratory infections like COVID-19, the flu, colds ... They pass through poorly insulated homes with inadequate air exchange systems pretty quickly,” Anderson said.

Shelby Clem serves as the field supervisor for RurAL Cap’s weatherization program. Most of his work takes place in village communities, but he says there is a definite need in the larger cities as well.

“I’ve been in some houses, where it was tough to believe you were in Anchorage,” Clem told KTUU.

It’s unclear exactly how many houses the funding will be able to serve. Anderson puts an early estimate somewhere between 100-200 homes in Anchorage, but repairs can vary—from replacing a window, to repairing an entire roof. According to RurAL Cap, weatherization often assists with minimizing the risk of house fires as well.

Those interested in applying for the program can learn more HERE.

