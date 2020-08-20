Advertisement

APD is investigating a shooting on Penland Parkway

(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are at the 3200 block of Penland Parkway after receiving a report of a shooting.

APD dispatch was called around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday about the shooting. At the scene, police discovered an adult male had been shot in the upper body, APD said.

He has now been transported to the hospital and police say he has sustained life-threatening injuries.

While no roads have been closed due to the shooting, APD said there is a large police presence in the area. People are still allowed to travel in the area but they may be given further instructions by officers.

APD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 311.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Anchorage weatherization program to receive $2.5m in CARES funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hank Davis
Officials with RurAL Cap hope that addressing unsafe heating and airflow systems will help curb respiratory illnesses this winter.

News

‘Far from over’: UAA ski coach begins another fight to save his program

Updated: 1 hours ago
A UAA ski coach says the team will fight to stay.

News

Pods are popping up in Anchorage before the start of school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Pods are forming in Anchorage to help parents distribute the stress of helping their children through online school.

Video

Kincaid Grill encourages customers to BYOT

Updated: 8 hours ago
You've heard of BYOB, but what about BYOT? Local restaurant, Kincaid Grill, is encouraging customers to bring their own table to receive outdoor service.

Latest News

News

UAA to cut 4 sports programs including all Div. I sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Cheyenne Mathews
The University of Alaska Anchorage announced Wednesday it is eliminating four programs from the UAA sports roster.

News

Mat-Su Borough students return to the classroom

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
This school year, the Mat-Su Borough School District gave students and parents the option to either learn in person or stay connected to their school at home and online.

News

City of Juneau to put COVID-19 mitigation measures in place Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Starting Friday, August 21, the City of Juneau will put the following measures in place to combat COVID-19.

News

DHSS reports 76 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 76 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

Education

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

Education

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 11 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.