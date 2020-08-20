APD is investigating a shooting on Penland Parkway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are at the 3200 block of Penland Parkway after receiving a report of a shooting.

APD dispatch was called around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday about the shooting. At the scene, police discovered an adult male had been shot in the upper body, APD said.

He has now been transported to the hospital and police say he has sustained life-threatening injuries.

While no roads have been closed due to the shooting, APD said there is a large police presence in the area. People are still allowed to travel in the area but they may be given further instructions by officers.

APD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 311.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

