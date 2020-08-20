Advertisement

DHSS reports 84 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

These are the numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska for August 20, 2020.
These are the numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska for August 20, 2020.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 84 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,520 and 812 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,513 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,790 active cases. Since March there have been 29 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

  • Anchorage: 16
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Fairbanks: 5
  • North Pole: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1
  • Wasilla: 2
  • Juneau: 1
  • Petersburg: 1



The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following communities.

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 43
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 11
  • Juneau City and Borough: 5
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 10
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 3
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

So far there have been 312,647 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.




