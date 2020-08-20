First day of school for students in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Like students in Anchorage starting their first day of school virtually, so will students in Fairbanks, at least for now. Like many school districts across the state, Covid-19 numbers are being monitored closely. For the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district, it’s currently operating in the yellow zone. That means families have a few options like E-learning, homeschool or a blended model. Superintendent Dr. Karen Gaborik said while the numbers look good for Fairbanks, the school board voted Tuesday night to start all kids remotely and will reconsider every couple weeks when it’s ready to start moving students back into the classroom.

“The community’s been patient right, you know they understand and I think most people want educators to be safe, they want kids to be safe and so they’re being pretty patient with us, but I think hopeful too, right hopeful like as a community we do a good job, we can get kids in buildings,” said Dr. Gaborik.

In addition to it being the first day back to school, the district asked community members, staff, students and families to participate in project Ring the Bell.

“Yeah, so basically at 8 o’clock we want the whole town to make a lot of noise, so it’s kind of like you know ring the school bell but there’s so many different versions of it, so if you’re in your car honk, if you have your cell phone alarm go off or actually ring a bell or noise makers or anything,” said Dr. Gaborik.

Many of the district’s schools are also doing big “welcome back” virtual events too.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.