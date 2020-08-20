Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor vetoes proposed equality rights resolution

(AP) - An Alaska mayor has vetoed a resolution asking the state Legislature to expand sexual and gender identity protection, claiming the action could result in discrimination against Christians.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor Rodney Dial issued the veto.

He says the draft equal rights resolution is anti-Christian and violates the First Amendment protection of religious expression. The borough assembly passed the resolution calling for sexual orientation and gender identity to be added to the list of attributes the state Commission of Human Rights is empowered to protect.

Some assembly members plan to attempt a veto override.

