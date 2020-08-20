Advertisement

Meet The Creator: @johnderting from TikTok/Instagram

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are on social media, specifically TikTok, I’m sure you’ve seen one of John’s videos. Originally from the lower-48, John has made a name for himself in the social media influencer community here in Alaska.

I first came across John while scrolling through my TikTok and had to stop and click his page for more content of places in Alaska I’ve never seen before. I got the chance to spend a couple of hours with John, and let me just say, he is passionate about his craft. And get this, he does most of his videos just on a GoPro!

A big thing he hopes people take away from his content is a feeling. He said during our interview that people will always remember a feeling, and he thinks that’s why people keep coming back to his social media feeds and why he’s seen so much success.

Aside from being well-known on Tiktok and Instagram, John also using Youtube to give people a much more in-depth look at his work.

Above is a short video we did together that outlines how he got into photography, why he continues to do it, and what he hopes people take away from his feed.

