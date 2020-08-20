Meet The Creator: @johnderting from TikTok/Instagram

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are on social media, specifically TikTok, I’m sure you’ve seen one of John’s videos. Originally from the lower-48, John has made a name for himself in the social media influencer community here in Alaska.

I first came across John while scrolling through my TikTok and had to stop and click his page for more content of places in Alaska I’ve never seen before. I got the chance to spend a couple of hours with John, and let me just say, he is passionate about his craft. And get this, he does most of his videos just on a GoPro!

A big thing he hopes people take away from his content is a feeling. He said during our interview that people will always remember a feeling, and he thinks that’s why people keep coming back to his social media feeds and why he’s seen so much success.

Aside from being well-known on Tiktok and Instagram, John also using Youtube to give people a much more in-depth look at his work.

Above is a short video we did together that outlines how he got into photography, why he continues to do it, and what he hopes people take away from his feed.

Have an idea for a creator to feature? Tweet me or send me a message on Instagram.

Meet The Creator: @Timthetoothninja from Instagram If you scroll through Instagram long enough looking for Alaska specific creators, you may come across this Instagram account with a unique name, @Timthetoothninja. Meet The Creator: @Takebreaks_ from Instagram Talking with @Takebreaks_ about why he started his Instagram account. Meet The Creator: @green_cale from Instagram In this episode, we talk to Cale Green a photographer/videographer from Anchorage, Alaska.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.