Pods are popping up in Anchorage before the start of school

Erin Kirkland is running her own pod. She will be helping students log in for their first day of class Thursday.
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pods, small groups of students, are forming in Anchorage before the start of school.

The Anchorage School District is set to begin school online Thursday. To reduce the stress of helping children navigate their schooling virtually, some families are forming pods to help distribute the work.

Erin Kirkland, a mother of a high school student in ASD, started her own pod. Her son will be attending his own group, but for a few weeks she will be helping out parents of elementary school children.

“I just kind of pulled together a bunch of activities and found six kids, and away we went!” Kirkland said.

Since Monday, she has hiked, made crafts, built forts and organized other outdoor activities. On Thursday, she’ll begin helping students with online school as well.

“I tell everybody, we’re just making this up as we go this year, right?” she said, “So it’s going to be what it’s going to be and any little baby step forward is going to be a success.”

Kirkland requires all of the children to wear masks at all times. She sets up stations that only two children are allowed at a time.

“The big deal is keeping them as distant as possible and not congregating,” Kirkland said. “So with masks on, I’ll let two kids at a station at a time.”

Kirkland said she has seen many pods form and she has even had to turn families away to keep her own numbers down. She recommends that if parents are looking for groups and pods to check social media groups and neighborhood applications.

