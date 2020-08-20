Suspect arrested following a shooting in the Airport Heights area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect following a shooting in the Airport Heights area Wednesday night.

Police say shots rang out around 8:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of Penland Parkway. When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult male shot in the upper body.

Police at that time did not locate the suspect.

Hours later and through the investigation, police learned more.

“Initial indications are that a group of intoxicated people were outside a residence together when some type of argument broke out. During the altercation 21-year-old Shaun E. Johnson JR fired a handgun which struck an adult male who was also part of the gathering. After the shooting, Johnson fled the area on foot,” APD wrote in a press release.

Around 10:47 p.m., Johnson was arrested near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Benson Boulevard.

Johnson is behind bars on the charges of Assault, Evidence Tampering, and Reckless Endangerment.

APD says the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. APD adds the victim is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

