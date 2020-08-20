Advertisement

Today starts off a three day span of sun and temps in the 70′s

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 72 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly cloudy on Thursday with light winds and a high of 72 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 54 degrees while under mostly clear skies and light winds. Anchorage will be mostly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 74 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 54 degrees while under clear skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly sunny as we warm up to 75 degrees on Saturday.

As high pressure moves in from the west we are looking at generally sunny skies and warmer temperatures to persist across Southcentral into the weekend. Winds will gust out of the north through our common terrain gaps Thursday and Friday. A Red Flag Warning for hot, dry and windy conditions is in effect for the Susitna Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds will diminish by Friday and Saturday, though above average temperatures and dry conditions will continue.

For the extended period, Sunday through Wednesday, by late this weekend a Fall-Like pattern will set up over all of the Southern Mainland. Storms in the eastern Bering Sea will push air flow out of the southwest and into southwest Alaska early Saturday while continuing east into Southcentral by late Sunday. Last weeks high pressure brought slow moving warm air into our area. High pressure moving in on Thursday (Today) will be moving much more quickly through the area (a faster journey towards the east) with air that originated from Siberia (cooler than last week). A cooler, wetter pattern will establish itself for next week.

