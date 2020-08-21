Advertisement

$3 million in CARES funds will be used for Anchorage trails, beetle-kill spruce mitigation

The "Outdoor Public Lands Program" is described as an opportunity to employ furloughed or unemployed individuals to work on various projects. The Muni says applicants will go through a union hall for hiring and training.
The "Outdoor Public Lands Program" is described as an opportunity to employ furloughed or unemployed individuals to work on various projects. The Muni says applicants will go through a union hall for hiring and training.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The proposed use of Anchorage’s CARES Act funding has drawn enough criticism to get the attention of the Department of the U.S. Treasury, and the Office of the Inspector General. Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has said the “tens of millions” of the municipality’s COVID-relief funding will remain on hold until federal approval is given, but residents still have questions about some of the decisions that have been made.

Richard Steiner is a former University of Alaska, Anchorage professor who has been cited in the past as a biologist and a wildlife consultant. He told KTUU on Thursday that he doesn’t oppose the entire spending plan, but he fails to see the connection between certain items included by the municipality.

“Particularly, the building of mountain bike trails on the hillside, which have absolutely nothing to do with COVID response,” Steiner said.

Steiner is referring to $3 million that will be allocated to the Outdoor Public Lands Program. A description on Muni.org reads as follows:

“The Lands Program funds will be used to fund specific work projects, with the intention to provide work and invest in important community infrastructure.  Community members who may be underemployed or out of work entirely due to COVID-19 can apply for these positions. Applicants will go through a union hall for hiring and training.”

Parks and Recreation Director Josh Durand estimates that the fund will result in at least 25 news jobs within his department, along with an additional need for contracting jobs out to local companies. The bulk of that work will consist of removing beetle kill spruce from park lands, and creating and maintaining new trails. According to Durand, these projects are “shovel ready,” meaning they have already been approved by the public.

“There is a fair amount of people in our community that have lost employment or been furloughed under the pandemic -- and with that, this provides an opportunity to get furloughed employees and unemployed people back to work and we are able to do it with a very quick turnaround,” Durand told KTUU.

Steiner argues that any jobs resulting from these projects will be temporary, and do not make sense in terms of a COVID response.

“Just saying ‘We’ve got $100 million, what do we do with it?‘... ‘There’s a lot of pet projects that we’ve been trying to do for years, let’s fund some of those’ ... That’s not the way to do it,” Steiner said.

When asked about concerns regarding the use of funds for trail and park improvements, Durand noted that trail counters are indicating a 30 percent increase in trail usage since the pandemic began.

“Clearly there are jobs being generated in the moment, so that benefits our economy,” Durand said. “In addition to that, parks and trails are a building block of our economy. They bring people together, they make people want to live here.”

Another, separate item listed in the municipality’s plan is titled: “Public Lands Jobs Program v.2 (Eagle River & Girdwood, Indigenous Wayfinding)” with an allocation $1.5 million. The program’s description reads:

“The Lands Program funds will be used to hire individuals to help improve or expand soft surface trails and other shovel-ready projects in Girdwood and Eagle River, and to help with the installation of an Indigenous Wayfinding project.”

Click HERE for a full list of the Municipality’s proposed CARES ACT spending items.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Back the Blue’ rally draws supporters, protestors

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Beth Verge
The use of force by police departments across the country has caused heated debate in communities big and small, and Anchorage is no exception. On Thursday evening, hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the Anchorage Police Department at a “Back the Blue” rally, with a group of counter-protestors attending as well.

News

Juneau faces child care challenges as school years starts on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau schools will reopen to online-only classes on Monday but some parents will face challenges with child care.

News

Federal government to appeal rejection of Alaska refuge road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to appeal a judge’s rejection of a plan for a road that would go through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

News

Governor proposes expanding COVID small business grants eligibility guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Sean Maguire
The proposed changes would allow more Alaska small businesses to get state coronavirus grants

Latest News

News

ASD starts first day of school with virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Thursday kicked off the first day of school for the Anchorage School District.

News

DHSS reports 84 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 84 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: 9 hours ago
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

News

Suspect arrested following a shooting in the Airport Heights area

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect following a shooting in the Airport Heights area Wednesday night.

News

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s reign over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago.