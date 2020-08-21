Advertisement

Alaska jobs down 39,900 last month amid virus worries

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The state labor department says Alaska had 39,900 fewer jobs in July than a year earlier, with nearly all sectors posting losses and tourism-dependent southeast Alaska hit especially hard.

The department says the only major sector to have more jobs than it did in July 2019 was the federal government, which gained 200 jobs.

Among the industries with the biggest numbers of job losses were leisure and hospitality, which has 14,300 fewer jobs last month than it did in July 2019; trade, transportation, and utilities, with 6,200 fewer jobs; and manufacturing, with 4,000 fewer jobs. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Postmaster General has Alaska Bypass Mail in cost-cutting sights

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Alaska Bypass Mail program is an "unfunded mandate" and that it's one of many options to make the USPS financially sustainable.

News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker.

News

COVID-19 community update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is holding a COVID-19 community update.

News

Dalton Highway paving project underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
The Dalton Highway's last 50 mile stretch is getting paved.

Latest News

Web Exclusive

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Revamped Ravn Alaska hopes to resume service soon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
RavnAir Group halted operations in April, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

News

Spokesman: Work continues on Pebble Mine mitigation plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Heatwole says the company is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finalize a wetlands mitigation plan.

Technology

Google maps is coming back to the Apple watch

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
It is an app that has changed how we get around and now it is getting new look, and in Today's Tech Beat a new feature to a streaming leader that could change how you watch, details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong..

News

UAA coaches push for ‘existence, not elimination'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
UAA coaches and athletes react to news of program cuts.