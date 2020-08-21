Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Dems on minimum wage and poverty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans tuned into the Democratic National Convention were told Thursday that the higher minimum wage favored by presidential candidate Joe Biden would lift all full-time workers out of poverty. That's not what $15 an hour is likely to do.

SEN. CORY BOOKER: “Together, with Joe and Kamala in the White House, we’ll raise the minimum wage so no one who works a full-time job lives in poverty.”

THE FACTS: That's an improbable outcome for the $15 minimum wage supported by Biden.

A 2019 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty, a small fraction of the roughly 38 million people living in poverty in 2018.

Moreover, the report estimated a $15 minimum wage would cost 1.3 million people their jobs because they would be priced out of the market.

Altogether, some 17 million people might see higher pay, the office said, but not enough to raise most who are below the poverty line above it.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on the working poor in 2018, 3.7 million people who usually worked full-time were below the poverty level. That finding suggests that a $15 federal minimum would not take all full-time workers out of poverty. And, of course, it would still leave millions of part-time workers and the unemployed in poverty.

___

Seitz reported from Chicago.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

At least 5 people killed in Northern California wildfires

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

News

Juneau faces child care challenges as school years starts on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau schools will reopen to online-only classes on Monday but some parents will face challenges with child care.

News

Federal government to appeal rejection of Alaska refuge road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to appeal a judge’s rejection of a plan for a road that would go through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

National Politics

Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Latest News

National Politics

DNC night 4: Joe Biden addresses the nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

National

Carol Burnett seeks to be guardian of teen grandson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Carol Burnett is seeking to become the legal guardian of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

News

Governor proposes expanding COVID small business grants eligibility guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Sean Maguire
The proposed changes would allow more Alaska small businesses to get state coronavirus grants

News

ASD starts first day of school with virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Thursday kicked off the first day of school for the Anchorage School District.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.